5 Atlanta Falcons veterans facing an uphill battle to make final roster
By Nick Halden
4. Rondale Moore
Moore is only his fourth season in the league, considering the average career of an NFL player, however, this qualifies him as a veteran. Terry Fontenot managing to get any return for Desmond Ridder was extremely impressive. Adding a potential starting slot receiver would be looked at as a steal of a move.
Thus far in camp it has become clear Moore's standing on this roster isn't as firm as first thought. Ray-Ray McCloud is the starting slot receiver right now and we just covered the rest of the receiver group fighting for spots.
Moore's speed has great value, however, if he is outplayed by McCloud with Mooney already starting his roster spot could come into question. There is a reason the Falcons signed Washington and it suggests a lack of belief in their current depth.
Including Moore who has been inconsistent thus far in camp. There is still plenty of time for Moore to claim a starting role or to lock up his roster spot. However, it is no longer clear the receiver is going to make the final roster.
It is on the table Atlanta elects to start McCloud and go with a backup group of J. Washington, Hodge, C. Washington, and another addition or surprise camp performer.