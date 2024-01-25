5 Atlanta Falcons who could be cap casualties this offseason
Five players the Atlanta Falcons could cut ties with this offseason to save money
4. Jonnu Smith - TE
Jonnu Smith turned out to be a great pickup by the Atlanta Falcons. He made for a nice 1-2 punch with Kyle Pitts and it would be nice to see it for another season.
However, he could get released. Smith's cap hit will be $9 million if he is on the roster or the Falcons could save $6.5 million by releasing him.
In all likelihood though, the new coaching staff will see his value and find him to be worth what they would pay him. He would also be a prime candidate to have his contract restructured or even extended.
3. Lorenzo Carter - OLB
Lorenzo Carter proved to be the Falcons best pass rusher in 2022 and he landed himself a two-year extension. His role diminished in 2023 and that could result in him moving on from his hometown team.
His cap hit would be $4.8 million and the Falcons could save $3.8 million by outright releasing him. He would come with a $1 million dead cap hit.
Carter could also be axed due to the implementation of a new scheme.