5 Current and former Falcons that could follow Raheem Morris to Atlanta
By Nick Halden
2. Mohamed Sanu
Sanu was one of the first current or former Falcons to react to the news of the hiring of his former coach. You can hear the respect that Sanu has for his former coach and it seems likely that this is reciprocated based on the pro that Sanu was in this league.
While there is an easy argument to be made he can make it as a receiver with Atlanta's current depth chart those days are likely behind the veteran. While Atlanta could give him the chance to fight for a depth spot stepping into coaching makes far more sense.
Bring in a guy who knows the Falcons, Morris, and was a part of the last winning culture in Atlanta. Allow Sanu to step into a coaching role with a young receivers group and brings a player's perspective. Sanu is the exact type of guy you want in your building every day whether that is as a player or a coach. Bringing him back to Atlanta fits exactly the culture Fontenot is building and the type of players and coaches and Morris will want around him.
The veteran receiver hasn't been an impact player since leaving the Falcons. With his career seemingly behind him, it is time to turn the page and give Sanu the chance to step into a coaching role.