5 free agents the Falcons will undoubtedly have interest in
These five players will certainly receive interest from the Atlanta Falcons during free agency.
Veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd earned a lot of respect from Raheem Morris during his time with the Rams. The two, along with the help of someone by the name of Aaron Donald, helped put a hurting on opposing quarterbacks during their Super Bowl season—just ask Joe Burrow.
The versatile edge player needs to be a top target. He is coming off of a 10.5-sack season with the Bills last year which is more than any Falcons pass rusher can say since the 2016 NFL Season.
Having an inside receiver who can get open is crucial for the new scheme that Zac Robinson is going to run. Tyler Boyd has quietly been a huge part of the Bengals' offensive success over the past few years.
While there aren't any obvious connections, this one still seems like an inevitability. Boyd is exactly what the Falcons need.