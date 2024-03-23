5 quarterbacks the Falcons would have pursued if not for Kirk Cousins
If the Falcons had struck out on Kirk Cousins, here are the five quarterbacks they would have moved their sights to.
J.J. McCarthy's name has been all over the first round. As we stand right now, it sounds like the Atlanta Falcons would have to trade up a few spots, at least, if they wanted him.
McCarthy is the type of player this team would covet; an overall talented quarterback who has been a winner. His style of play is also more in line with what the 2024 Falcons are going to be doing.
He isn't someone you would have to worry about getting caught up in the bright lights. He has played at Michigan and won a National Championship. Is there a rookie you would trust more to start in week one of the 2024 season?