5 Rookies the Atlanta Falcons will regret not selecting after 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Dallas Turner
Yes, all three of the top edge rushers in this draft dropped and arguably would have been a reach for Atlanta. However, they would have made far more sense as a reach than drafting a player who isn't going to take the field for two seasons.
All while your pass rush loses two of its top five contributors and opts to run it back with Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter. Turner is a starter in Atlanta from day one and arguably their best pass rusher even as a rookie.
Turner was the safest selection of the top three prospects and should have been Atlanta's 8th overall pick. When Turner has a solid 8-10 sack season in Minnesota while Atlanta is desperate to find a pass rush the move will look even worse.
Better to reach for the player you need who can contribute than make a decision based on fear. The Penix move speaks to a front office that lacked conviction in Cousins or in drafting and building around Penix. Dallas Turner isn't a homerun pick but it was the safe selection for a team desperate to find a pass rush.