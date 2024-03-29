5 shocking picks the Falcons could make in the first round
The Atlanta Falcons could stun everyone by taking one of these five players in the upcoming draft.
The wide receiver Michael Penix Jr. made a living throwing to, Rome Oduze is a heck of a talent who doesn't sacrifice athleticism for size.
The Falcons could stand to add another elite wide receiver. The additions of Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore, and Ray-Ray McCloud are great and all but passing up a top-ten talent at the position would be difficult.
It sounds like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers will go before Oduze. Call me crazy but I would take Oduze over Nabers and would argue that Oduze has a higher upside than Harrison Jr.
Rome Oduze would be the cherry on top of the Falcons new-look offense. Kirk Cousins would be the happiest man on earth.