5 takeaways from Atlanta Falcons thrilling Week 2 win over the Eagles

The Falcons get a big win for their first dub of the season

By Arkesh Ray

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
#2: Falcons weapon concerns seem to be overexaggerated

A lot of people in the offseason were talking about how the Falcons desperately need to add WR help. Through two weeks the weapon group seems fine. Cousins has clearly established a relationship with Ray-Ray McCloud and Darnell Mooney and is slowly developing chemistry with Drake London.

Ray-Ray had a key catch on a third down and later that drive Cousins hit Mooney for the 41-yard score.

On the final drive of the game Cousins hit Mooney deep twice for gains of 21 and 26 yards respectively, before hitting London for the game-winner.

Mooney adds elite over-the-top ability along with blazing-fast speed, something the Falcons offense desperately needed. McCloud has contributed consistent hands and timely plays. London needs to be a little more involved in the offense but he has already proven himself to be a valuable commodity to this team. The lack of weapons talk has gone quiet.

