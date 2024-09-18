5 takeaways from Atlanta Falcons thrilling Week 2 win over the Eagles
By Arkesh Ray
#2: Falcons weapon concerns seem to be overexaggerated
A lot of people in the offseason were talking about how the Falcons desperately need to add WR help. Through two weeks the weapon group seems fine. Cousins has clearly established a relationship with Ray-Ray McCloud and Darnell Mooney and is slowly developing chemistry with Drake London.
Ray-Ray had a key catch on a third down and later that drive Cousins hit Mooney for the 41-yard score.
On the final drive of the game Cousins hit Mooney deep twice for gains of 21 and 26 yards respectively, before hitting London for the game-winner.
Mooney adds elite over-the-top ability along with blazing-fast speed, something the Falcons offense desperately needed. McCloud has contributed consistent hands and timely plays. London needs to be a little more involved in the offense but he has already proven himself to be a valuable commodity to this team. The lack of weapons talk has gone quiet.