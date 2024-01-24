5 worst moves the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
The five moves that the Atlanta Falcons regret from last year
2 of 5
4. Signing QB Taylor Heinicke
With all due respect to the excellent story that is Taylor Heinicke, this was a move that I was not a fan of from the minute it was announced, he was the least accurate quarterback in 2022. Yet, Arthur Smith thought he should be the backup over other cheaper, better options.
Heinicke signed a two-year, $14 million contract and the Falcons did not get much return on their investment. We know how he was asked to take Desmond Ridder's starting spot a couple of times and he was not an improvement.
Expect 2023 to be Heinicke's only season in Atlanta.