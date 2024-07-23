6 Atlanta Falcons fans are excited to see make training camp debut
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins's abilities and ceiling have been well covered. What the veteran does in camp isn't going to mean anything for Atlanta's season. However, there is a lot of questions surrounding Cousins' health and how soon he might be a full go.
Throughout camp watching how Atlanta handles the veteran and his movement will be telling. While it wouldn't be a surprise to see Cousins held out of preseason, camp will tell us how close to ready the veteran is going to be for week one.
4. Avery Williams
There are a myriad of factors here that make Avery a player to watch closely in camp. The first is whether or not his speed has returned after last year's season-ending injury. Seeing what shape he is in and burst will be telling of Atlanta's plan at the position moving forward.
Ray-Ray McCloud and Williams will be competing for return duties and offensive roles. McCloud has the inside track offensively but if Avery is healthy it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him claim the starting job. His ability to serve as emergency depth in the secondary and offensive backfield is far too valuable to give up on. If Williams proves himself healthy he will make the final roster.