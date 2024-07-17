6 Atlanta Falcons setting themselves up for payday after 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Kyle Pitts
There is slightly less urgency here as Atlanta has already picked up Kyle's fifth-year option. This locks up the tight end for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. However, the Falcons could look to get a deal done soon as Pitts' value is only going to go up.
The last time we saw Pitts play with anything close to a capable quarterback he threatened the tight-end rookie yardage record. That was with Arthur Smith calling plays, Matt Ryan running for his life, and no help at the receiver position.
What numbers could a healthy Pitts put up in a far better situation? If Pitts is ever going to have a breakout season this is the year for the fourth-year player. Atlanta is going to be forced to make difficult decisions with Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson all going into free agency in consecutive years.
Being able to continue to add talent and keep their star weapons is going to be tricky. Pitts will be the first of the trio to hit the market if the Falcons are unable to get a deal done. The 2024 season will go a long way in determining if Atlanta has an interest in an extension and what the value could be.