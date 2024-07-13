6 Teams the Falcons will be contending with for final four playoff spots
By Nick Halden
4. Los Angeles Rams
Last year was the time to bury the Rams as a potential contender and consider what is next. Despite having Matthew Stafford, the team was aging and in a bad cap situation from going all in to win the Super Bowl two years ago.
The Rams didn't listen to any of this and found a way to make the playoffs and give the Lions all they could handle. It is completely on the table that the Rams win that game and make a run to the Super Bowl. That is how prepared they were and the level of ball they played against a great young Lions team.
Emerging stars Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams suggest they have staying power as contenders. While it is easy to make the case the Falcons are better positioned it is hard to beat experience. If Stafford and Cooper Kupp can stay healthy this group is going to be in the mix.
Write them off at your own risk after the impressive year they put together in 2023. It wouldn't be at all shocking to see the Rams take the last wildcard spot and pull off an early upset.