Assessing the Atlanta Falcons Options for their Head Coaching Vacancy
Could Happen: These have a higher chance of becoming coaches, but may come as a surprise to NFL fans
Mike Macdonald
Brian Flores
Aaron Glenn - These three will be analyzed together due to their current roles and why they seem unlikely to land the role above some other options. Macdonald, Flores, and Glenn are known for their defensive prowess and have extensive coaching careers. Unfortunately for these three, the Falcons’ main issue was on the offensive side of the ball. It seems more likely that Arthur Blank will want to hire someone who can utilize the team’s recent first-round picks on offense, especially if the team selects a young quarterback in the upcoming draft.
Eric Bieniemy – After a standout coaching career in Kansas City, Eric Bieniemy took on the same role of offensive coordinator in Washington. The team struggled with Sam Howell at quarterback and wasn’t in the top half of the league in yards per game. It seems more likely that Bieniemy will return to the same role this year (likely with a new QB) and aim to land a head coaching gig after next season if the Commanders’ offense bounces back.