Atlanta Falcons: Early prediction for 2024's starting defense
Making an early projection for who the 11 starters will be on defense for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
Atlanta Falcons starting secondary
CB: A.J. Terrell
CB: Jalen Ramsey (Trade)
FS: Jessie Bates III
SS: DeMarcco Hellams
Jalen Ramsey's name will catch your eye. The current Miami Dolphins cornerback has been one of the best over the past decade and played well after returning from injury late last season.
The Dolphins owe him a lot of money and are not in a good cap situation. Trading Ramsey would give them significant cap relief.
Ramsey has also made it known how highly he thinks of the new Falcons head coach so we could see the two link back up and create one of the best CB duos in the league.
The one question mark here is DeMarcco Hellams. Will they trust the seventh-round pick enough to give him a starting job? If they make these other big moves then they might have to count on him in 2024.