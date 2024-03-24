Atlanta Falcons mock draft post Free Agency's first wave
Should the Falcons go wide receiver in the first? Only if it's the best player available.
Round 4, No. 109 overall: S Cole Bishop, Utah
2023: 11 Games Played, 60 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles for Loss, 3.0 Sacks, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 4 Pass Deflections
2022: 14 Games Played, 83 Tackles, 6.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 3 Pass Deflections
2021: 11 Games Played, 55 Tackles, 9.0 Tackles for Loss, 3.0 Sacks, 5 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kick
Jessie Bates is a fantastic safety and arguably the best safety in the NFL. However, the Falcons need some competition at safety next to Bates. DeMarcco Hellams was solid in 2023, but the scheme is changing. Richie Grant and Micah Abernathy are good reserves at the position.
Adding Cole Bishop would set the Falcons group apart by adding an all-around playmaker to the backend who is willing to jump into the box and get after the quarterback as well. Atlanta could end up with one of the best secondaries in the NFL, even after potential injuries, with the addition of Bishop.
Round 5, No. 143 overall: RB Marshawn Lloyd, Southern California
2023: 11 Games Played, 116 Carries, 820 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 13 Catches, 232 Yards, 1 Tackle
2022: 9 Games Played, 111 Carries, 573 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 18 Catches, 176 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle
2021: 12 Games Played, 64 Carries, 228 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 3 Catches, 44 Yards
2020: Redshirted due to a torn ACL
Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are going to be the primary running backs for the Falcons in 2024. Avery Williams is part of the unit as well and will be part of the depth and return unit. Adding another running back for depth is never a bad idea, though.
Marshawn Lloyd started his college career at South Carolina but left for Southern California to be a starter in his senior season. The Falcons would vastly benefit from adding another running back who has 4.4 speed and is 220 pounds in the backfield.