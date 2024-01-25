Atlanta Falcons: Predicting 5 favorite head coach candidates
Here is a shot in the dark on who the five favorite candidates are to become the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons
2. Bill Belichick - Ex-Patriots HC
To be honest, I don't know how to gauge the interest of the Atlanta Falcons when it comes to hiring Bill Belichick. There has been a whirlwind of reports these past two weeks that have gone in every direction.
We do know there has been legit interest but it seems like Rich McKay is a big roadblock in all of this. Belichick has been the favorite to be the Falcons' new head coach, and he still might be, but it seems far from the foregone conclusion it was a week ago.
1. Mike Macdonald - Ravens DC
I have a weird gut feeling that this is the favorite of the Atlanta Falcons brass. Mike Macdonald has done a masterful job with the Ravens defense and Arthur Blank has been taking notice.
I also believe that Blank might want to bring in a guy who has the Ravens' culture embedded into him. The sustained success of that franchise is something this franchise needs sorely and Macdonald would bring that.
The toughness and suffocating scheme that Macdonald has had with the Ravens could win Arthur Blank over.