4 quarterbacks not named Russell Wilson the Falcons could target

Maybe Atlanta goes after the soon-to-be ex-Bronco, or maybe they go a different route.

By Ryan Heckman

Atlanta Falcons, Russell Wilson
Atlanta Falcons, Russell Wilson / Perry Knotts/GettyImages
3. Jimmy Garoppolo via trade

One bigger name that could be on the move this offseason is current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Last year, he signed a 3-year, $72.5 million contract with Las Vegas, only to see his job taken by a rookie fourth-round pick, Aidan O'Connell.

And to this day, we're not even sure if the Raiders are sold on O'Connell. They very well may trade up and draft a top quarterback. If the Raiders move on (and I assume they will try to) they can save $11 million by trading him before June 1. However, his cap hit is $28.5 million this year. The Raiders are in no place to beg, therefore the asking price for Garoppolo would be at a minimum.

Garoppolo isn't necessarily an ideal long-term solution, but he has been good enough for other teams to win with in the past, namely the 49ers. Garoppolo even appeared in the Super Bowl, of course, just a handful of years ago. If the Falcons want a bridge option that they can try and win with right now, Garoppolo is a great option.

