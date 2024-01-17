4 quarterbacks not named Russell Wilson the Falcons could target
Maybe Atlanta goes after the soon-to-be ex-Bronco, or maybe they go a different route.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Jimmy Garoppolo via trade
One bigger name that could be on the move this offseason is current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Last year, he signed a 3-year, $72.5 million contract with Las Vegas, only to see his job taken by a rookie fourth-round pick, Aidan O'Connell.
And to this day, we're not even sure if the Raiders are sold on O'Connell. They very well may trade up and draft a top quarterback. If the Raiders move on (and I assume they will try to) they can save $11 million by trading him before June 1. However, his cap hit is $28.5 million this year. The Raiders are in no place to beg, therefore the asking price for Garoppolo would be at a minimum.
Garoppolo isn't necessarily an ideal long-term solution, but he has been good enough for other teams to win with in the past, namely the 49ers. Garoppolo even appeared in the Super Bowl, of course, just a handful of years ago. If the Falcons want a bridge option that they can try and win with right now, Garoppolo is a great option.