Best available receivers for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 free agency
Atlanta's lack of receiver depth opens up endless fits in free agency
By Nick Halden
2. Mecole Hardman
Yes, the regular season numbers for Mecole Hardman were underwhelming both with the Jets and in his return to Kansas City. However, Hardman was clutch when it mattered for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. He made the biggest play of the game and gave his team yet another Super Bowl win.
Hardman isn't a great second option but he would be a fantastic speed and depth piece for the Falcons. This team needs help at every level along their receiver depth chart and Hardman is a step in that direction.
3. Darnell Mooney
Whether or not his former quarterback followed him to Atlanta Mooney would be a great fit for the Falcons. Darnell Mooney isn't a star receiver but he has had a quietly great career in complete dysfunction. What type of numbers could he put up with a capable passer? Mooney is an underrated player in this league and could be a bargain for the Falcons.
Mooney would bring a skill set that Atlanta lacks and clearly fit in Zac Robinson's offense. Looking at the possible fits in free agency this move fits Terry Fontenot. If the team doesn't draft a receiver early, Mooney is arguably the best fit for the team.