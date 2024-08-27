Cardinals release Falcons 2023 starting quarterback after struggles
Just one year ago the Atlanta Falcons were entering their season with Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback. Now, they have the luxury of having Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.
One of the many moves the Falcons made this offseason was trading Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals for wide receiver Rondale Moore. We all know that we won't be seeing Moore on the field in 2024 due to a season-ending injury but the other side of the deal has not gone much better.
After struggling throughout training camp and preseason, the Cardinals released Desmond Ridder. Hard to believe how fast this has gone downhill for the third-round pick.
Cardinals release Falcons 2023 starting QB Desmond Ridder
You have to feel for Desmond Ridder; just one year ago he had to whole weight of Atlanta on his shoulders. He had just four starts under his belt and things just haven't gone his way since then.
The former Cincinnati Bearcat was released in favor of Clayton Tune in the competition to be Kyler Murray's backup. Tune simply outplayed him, even after throwing a pick-six following Ridder getting blown up and injured on an unnecessary play.
The former Falcons QB went 20/35 with 225 passing yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 54 rushing yards.
There was too much inconsistency. His first game in the desert came against the Saints and he missed an easy touchdown pass on fourth down. While he didn't throw an interception, it is hard to make a team when you cannot prove you can hit your receivers in stride.
We will see what happens here for the Falcons third-round pick from just two years ago. Hopefully, he can refine his mechanics and land with another team.