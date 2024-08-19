Former Falcons starting QB on track to be released by Cardinals
The Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals agreed to swap two offensive players who have disappointed in the NFL thus far. It was a straight player-for-player swap which sent Desmond Ridder to the desert and Rondale Moore to the South.
Initially, it appeared the Falcons had gotten away with highway robbery but Moore sustained a season-ending injury in training camp.
But on the other side of the trade, things aren't going much better. Quarterback Desmond Ridder has fallen to the bottom of the depth chart and will be lucky if he makes it through final cuts.
Falcons former starting QB Desmond Ridder trending toward being released in Arizona
To say the Arizona Cardinals have been disappointed with what they have gotten from Desmond Ridder thus far would be an understatement. The trade has been a wreck for them and the only solace they can find is that Moore won't be playing in 2024.
The former starting quarterback did not look good in training camp, to say the least. Videos popped up everywhere of him throwing some ugly interceptions.
Now, Kyler Murray's backup is two games into his preseason career in Arizona and has been bad. With Murray not playing to this point, the former Falcons QB started their first game against the Saints. He looked decent at times but then completely missed a fourth-down pass that would have gone for a touchdown. He went 4/9 for 43 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
In his second game, Jonathan Gannon gave the first half work to Clayton Tune and the second half to Desmond Ridder. Read between the lines, it isn't good.
His stats in his second game against the Colts were better (6/10, 79 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT) but still weren't great, especially when you look his passing charts. He has yet to complete a pass to the right side of the field or a pass more than 20 yards down the field. That is not something you want from a backup QB. Teams will be able to shift their focus to the left and shut him down.
Overall, Ridder's competition has been the better player, no doubt about it.
- Clayton Tune: 23/34, 242 pass yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
- Desmond Ridder: 10/19, 114 pass yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Having watched the two play, one thing that sticks out is how the Cardinals seem to be running the ball more frequently with the former Falcons QB under center. It feels like what we saw last year from Arthur Smith, little trust putting the ball in the air with the young QB.
Nevertheless, it feels like things could take a quick downturn for the former Cincinnati Bearcat. He is trending toward being released and what happens to him after that is anyone's guess.