Early win, loss predictions for the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons
This is an interesting matchup, you have two teams with some intrigue going into 2024. Stopping the two edge rushers will be an x-factor in this game (if they are healthy). Falcons get on another win streak by beating Jim Harbaugh's team.
Prediction: Win (8-4)
Week 14: Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings
Hmm, I wonder what the storylines will be going into this game. Who is going to win the battle between the quarterback and the team? Kirk Cousins or the Minnesota Vikings? If the Falcons can stop the blitz-heavy defense of Minnesota then they should take home the win.
Prediction: Win (9-4)
Week 15: Atlanta Falcons @ Las Vegas Raiders
Another trip out West, this time it will take place on Monday Night Football. If you have been keeping track, the Falcons are 2-1 in these predictions on primetime. The Falcons are simply the better team, it will come down to them overcoming a long trip to LV.