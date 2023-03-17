Grading each of the Atlanta Falcons early wave of moves
Falcons sign LB Kaden Elliss for 3 years, $21.5 million
Kaden Elliss could end up being a diamond in the rough in this free-agent class. He is coming off of a career year with, once again, those blasted Saints and the Falcons clearly think the world of him after giving him nearly $22 million.
His contract includes $11 million guaranteed which makes for a bigger contract than anyone expected him to get. Same thing with Onyemata, you pay more for free agents, especially when you have a versatile player like Elliss.
Ultimately, I see this signing as a very boom-or-bust signing. Elliss showed promise last year but was it worth betting $22 million on? Everyone will have their own opinion and my opinion is that I respect the move but it is still a little rich.