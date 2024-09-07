Predicting every game of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Week Six: Atlanta Falcons-24 Carolina Panthers-9
This should be a game where the Falcons simply hand the ball to Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. What is this Carolina team going to do well? Despite being a division rival it is hard to revel in the team's misery due to an owner who seems to ruin any good that happens to this franchise.
Barring Bryce Young turning into a superhero what is the formula for Carolina winning in 2024? What is the argument this is anything more than a 3-4 win team that is already playing for the draft before the end of October?
Week Seven: Atlanta Falcons-31 Seattle Seahawks-19
It seems many are willing to overlook the loss of a generational head coach in Seattle and still believe in this team. Perhaps they will be proven right but it is hard to wrap your arms around a team with arguably the 4th best quarterback in their own division and an unproven coaching staff.
This is another roster that has the potential to be playing for draft picks by the middle of the season. Seattle simply doesn't have the quarterback or the overall talent to be consistently capable. While they may be occasionally interesting the Falcons are going to handle Seattle at home.