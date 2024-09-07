Predicting every game of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Week Eleven: Atlanta Falcons-31 Denver Broncos-17
There is a great chance by this point in the season Sean Payton has realized what a mistake it was to put the fate of his season on the shoulders of Bo Nix. The only concern in this game is playing in the altitude and elements of Denver.
Atlanta is a far better roster and should handle the Broncos putting their season back on track and giving the team reason to feel great heading into the bye.
Week Twelve: Bye Week
Week Thirteen: Los Angeles Chargers-27 Atlanta Falcons-24
Jim Harbaugh and a quick turnaround have gone together since the coach has started his impressive career. Whether or not you like his methods there is no arguing the results. The Chargers are going to be in the division race this season and giving the Chiefs a surprise run for their money.
They can't afford to drop this game and are going to catch Atlanta off guard in what will be Atlanta's last loss of the season and a game setting the tone for how the season has to finish for Atlanta to win the division and play the rest of the way.