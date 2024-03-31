Ranking Falcons' biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
Six players the Atlanta Falcons stole in day three of the draft over the past decade.
5 of 6
This one will come as a surprise but Drew Dalman sits as the second-best draft gem for the Falcons over the past decade.
I am projecting that Dalman will be the center man for the offensive line for the next decade, meaning they will need to hand him the bag shortly.
I was critical of his play for quite a while but he has significantly improved each season and was one of the best at his position last season. His name doesn't get as much media attention as other players at his position—that needs to change.