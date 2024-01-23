5 best moves the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
The top moves that Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
3. Signing veteran front-seven players
Defensive line has long been a problem for the Atlanta Falcons. For years it has been Grady Jarrett and everyone else. But in 2023, we finally saw what a good defensive line looks like thanks to the additions of David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, and Bud Dupree.
And then there was the signing of Kaden Elliss who proved to be a vital piece to this defense following the early injury to Troy Andersen.
Without those four veterans, who knows how bad the Falcons' defense would have been. It was a star group of defensive signings in 2023.