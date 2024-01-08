Reassessing Every Atlanta Falcons 2023 Free Agency Signing
David Onyemata – David Onyemata was a more understated signing in Atlanta due to his position and lack of sacks. His presence on the defensive line has been essential for the Falcons this year and he’s been well worth the money. As Onyemata continues to age though, it’ll be interesting to see how his play next years matches up with his high salary ($12.5 million). The team does have an out after next season if needed.
Germain Ifedi – The offensive lineman was signed shortly after free agency started but was cut before the end of May.
Mack Hollins – After a strong season with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, there was hope that Mack Hollins was a late bloomer who would produce in a similar fashion in Atlanta. Unfortunately for the team, his production has been minimal, and he’s cemented the fact that the Falcons need a true number two receiver next year. He has caught 18 passes for 251 yards and should serve as strictly a depth piece for a team moving forward.