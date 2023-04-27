'The day of' Atlanta Falcons 2023 mock draft: ATL makes blockbuster trade
The Atlanta Falcons' first round
The Atlanta Falcons decide to trade back 13 spots for a haul of picks. They get the Chargers' second and fifth-round picks and a first and fifth-round for next year.
There weren't any players on the board at eight that stuck out for the Falcons so instead they add a bunch of picks, including one in the fifth round that covers up for the compensation given up for Jeff Okudah. All that and they somehow still land an ELITE prospect.
Listen, I don't think you can count on Bijan Robinson to be available at pick 21, especially since the Eagles have a selection before then, but this is how the board played out so the Atlanta Falcons take advantage.
Bijan is as smooth of a runner as you will see, he has moves like Barry Sanders, he is patient, and he is a fantastic receiver. Inserting him into the Falcons' offense will terrify the other 31 teams.