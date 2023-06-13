Where does Desmond Ridder among NFC South starters?
By Nick Halden
3. Bryce Young
As a reminder these rankings are for the 2023 season alone this is a projection of what Young will or won't be long term. Looking at the Carolina roster you have clear issues in the secondary and a lack of an established number one option at receiver.
Add in a new head coach in Carolina in Frank Reich and there are a myriad of reasons to believe Young's first season with the Panthers will be far from perfect. Bryce is ultra-talented but is used to having the best receivers on the field and is able to create consistent positive plays and buy time in the pocket.
While the ability to scramble will translate we've seen what happens to Young when under fire against a great Georgia defense. This is the expectation at the next level Young is going to face a learning curve when it comes to releasing the ball and not taking the hits at the next level.
Add in a lot of veteran targets without a great primary and it is clear that this offense is going to be very inconsistent as Young adjusts to the next level. A fair comparison would be early Tua or Josh Allen before the young quarterbacks were given an elite receiver and struggled early on. That is what the expectation should be for Bryce in year one in this offense moments of brilliance with consistent struggles to adjust to the next level.