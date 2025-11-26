Raheem Morris doubles down in his criticism of Michael Penix Jr.'s capabilities

There has been a lot of talk about the Atlanta Falcons' lack of under-center playcalling. With Michael Penix Jr. at the helm, the offense almost exclusively lined up in the pistol or shotgun.

The predictability of lining up a few yards behind the center has harmed the Atlanta offense. We were all begging for Zac Robinson to implement more under-center plays. And he did, just not for Penix.

When Kirk Cousins took over after Penix's season-ending injury, they are suddenly lining up under center. But when asked about it, Raheem Morris gave an interesting response that does not shed a good light on his young quarterback or the coaching staff.

That right there, ladies and gentlemen, is proof that this coaching staff (minus Jeff Ulbrich) must pack their bags and go at the season's end.

Raheem Morris shines a negative light on Michael Penix Jr. after Kirk Cousins shines in Week 12

Lining up under center is a necessity in the National Football League. This is not the college level where you can just rely on talent to beat your opponent—you have to marry talent with a great scheme.

Lining up under center limits the defense's ability to see the ball for a second. It stalls their mind just long enough to get them out of position.

In the shotgun, the defense can watch the ball as it is handed off or is pulled from the running back's belly. In the play-action game, the fake is significantly faster than under-center formations allowing linebackers to get right back to their coverage.

Along with a whole host of other reasons, this is a big reason the Falcons' offense has struggled this year.

However, on Sunday, they lined up under center with Kirk Cousins—something that he has done throughout his entire career—and ran more play-action. And, unsurprisingly, it produced the team's longest passing touchdown of the season and snapped a five-game losing streak.

All of this is to say, why has the coaching staff not been working with Penix on building comfort under center? Just because he might be uncomfortable with it now doesn't mean it has to stay that way.

There have been countless quarterbacks who have entered the league having little experience under center and, with the help of their coaches, work on it as it develops into a big part of their game.

The Falcons have now had two offseasons to work with the young quarterback to help him become comfortable with an important part of the game of football. Yet, they have become fixated on going with what worked for him in college, yet the Pac 12 and NFL bring very different levels of competition.

News flash: that isn't going to work at the professional level. They'd better start rethinking their approach, or start searching for a new job.