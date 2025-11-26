Former Falcons' fan favorite just threw some serious shade at Michael Penix Jr.

For months, the Atlanta Falcons have insisted their offensive issues were complicated. Injuries, personnel, timing, scheme installation, pick your excuse.

But after Sunday's 24-10 win over the Saints, former Falcons' receiver Harry Douglas exposed Atlanta's real problem in just one tweet.

It’s AMAZING what happens when the QB goes #UnderCenter & you use PLAY-ACTION…Sell the RUN, back TURNED to DEFENSE & BOOM a touchdown pass @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/OZ1RXYSvL3 — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) November 23, 2025

Douglas’ shot (disguised as a compliment) hit two targets at once: Zac Robinson’s stubborn offensive approach and the uncomfortable truth surrounding Michael Penix Jr.’s fit in it. And the data backs him up in a way that’s almost comical.

Harry Douglas uses Kirk Cousins' Week 12 performance as ammo against Michael Penix Jr.

According to ESPN's Next Ben Stats, Atlanta lined up under center on 51% of its snaps in Week 12.

In every way imaginable, that makes no sense. This staff avoided under-center looks like a live grenade for 18 straight months. Then suddenly, with Penix hurt and Cousins back in the huddle, the pistol evaporated and the Falcons morphed into the offense everyone expected when Cousins signed in 2024.

And to understand how wild that shift was, you have to rewind.

When Atlanta signed the 37-year-old to a four-year $180 million free agent deal despite coming off an Achilles tear the expectation was simple. Zac Robinson came from the McVay tree, a system built on under-center play-action.

Instead, the Falcons built an offense in 2024 around pistol alignments, almost entirely abandoning the structure that made Cousins one of the league’s most efficient passers.

And when Penix stepped in, nothing changed. The pistol remained the default, even though Penix’s Achilles worked just fine. The results were pretty underwhelming. Which is why Week 12 felt like watching a different team entirely.

The Falcons used a throwback 13-personnel package 33 times after being used only three total snaps all season. Even though Drake London was out, the offense looked better than it had in months.

And yes, they beat the Saints. But what happened after the game is what really detonated this storyline.

Raheem Morris essentially admitted the 180-degree shift came down to one thing: Kirk Cousins feels comfortable under center. Which is another way of saying Penix - despite being younger, healthier, and more dynamic - didn’t.

With the four-time Pro Bowler under center the run game clicked. The middle of the field reopened. Bijan Robinson topped 100 scrimmage yards again. Cousins, immobile as ever, still looked more functional than Penix had all season.

Penix still has elite arm talent, but his discomfort under center, reluctance to target between the numbers, and now a third ACL tear create a problem no one can ignore. Meanwhile, Cousins might be proving he fits Atlanta’s system better than the quarterback drafted to replace him.

And if this keeps up, the Falcons might just have a QB controversy. And Douglas, with one carefully crafted tweet, may have been the first one to say that quiet part out loud.