Raheem Morris just said what every Falcons fan already knew about Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons might have the least talked-about star wide receiver in the NFL in Drake London. However, after a dazzling performance which saw London catch 10 passes for a season-high 158 yards and a touchdown, it's becoming difficult not to include him in top 10 receiver conversations.

Those in Flowery Branch are aware of what the 2022 first-round pick is capable of, especially Raheem Morris. And after his connection with Michael Penix Jr. flourished in the Falcons' 24-14 upset over the Bills, fans are finally taking notice—and Raheem Morris summed it up best.

Morris on London: He's everything you want in a wideout, everything you want in a player. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 14, 2025

Without both Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud, London was the only Falcons wideout to catch a pass on Monday night. He logged a 50% target share and a 74.3% air yard share, as the offense practically flowed through him and Bijan Robinson.

And for what feels like the first time since Julio Jones was traded, the Dirty Birds finally have an elite WR1 for years to come.

Drake London just had one of his biggest games at the best times

In 2024, London amassed nearly 1,300 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, which left fans craving more once Penix replaced Kirk Cousins as the starter. Following a slow start to the season, Penix's breakout performances are finally seeing the 6-foot-4 wideout pick up where he left off from a season ago.

This season, London has totaled 34 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns, ranking ninth in the league in receiving yards. More impressively, he’s been on an absolute tear lately: over his last two games, he’s caught 18 passes for 258 yards and that pair of scores.

He remains one of the league's biggest red zone threats, but knows how to do whatever Zac Robinson's scheme asks of him. Whether it's contested catches or simply operating as a reliable possession target, London knows how to do it all—and he's doing wonders to get the most out of Atlanta's new franchise quarterback.

The two have quickly formed one of the most promising young duos in football, evoking memories of the Matt Ryan-to-Julio Jones connection that still puts Falcons fans in their feels. However, that trip down memory lane is the closest it's ever been.

While London is not on the same level as guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Puka Nacua just yet, there's no question that the Falcons boast one of the league's best young pass-catchers. But fans won't be able to doubt the California native anymore, and Terry Fontenot needs to pay him today.