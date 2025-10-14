3 takeaways from Michael Penix Jr's sensational Week 6 upset over the Bills

Michael Penix Jr. has enjoyed a roller coaster start to 2025, but managed to officially put the doubters to rest in Week 6. With just 15 days separating his last two starts, Penix shined against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and the bye week didn't halt his momentum.

In the Atlanta Falcons' stunning 24-14 upset over Josh Allen and the Bills. Penix completed 20 of 32 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown, but Drake London came a half-yard short of a second touchdown just before halftime.

While Week 4 against the Commanders marked the best statistical start of his career, last night was by far the most impressive. Out-dueling the reigning MVP on national television is a statement that Falcons fans have been waiting to see from their franchise quarterback, and it proves that Week 4 was no flash in the pan.

With that said, here are the three biggest takeaways from Penix's Week 6 performance.

3 takeaways from Michael Penix Jr's sensational Week 6 upset against the Bills

1. The 9 to 5 connection is always open

Other than Bijan Robinson's breakout performance, the Dirty Birds' biggest storyline in Week 6 was the chemistry between Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London. After the pair connected eight times for 110 yards and a score against the Commanders, they managed to one-up that showing last night.

Against the Bills' No. 5 ranked pass defense, London hauled in 10 passes for a season-high 150 yards and a touchdown, yet stepped out of bounds at he half-yard line on the final play of the first half. If Robinson's production is the engine for the Atlanta offense, Penix's chemistry with his WR1 is the spark that ignites it.

It took a few weeks, but the fourth-year wideout is back to looking like a star, and his connection with QB1 is looking like it did at the end of last season.

2. He is improving every single week

Ever since the Falcons were embarrassed by the Panthers back in Week 3, Penix has been playing with a chip on his shoulder—and it's not hard to see why.

Against Carolina he was held to under 200 yards, threw two interceptions (and one pick six), and a 40.5 passer rating for what looked like a new rock bottom. Fans were clamoring about a quarterback controversy, but Raheem Morris made it clear that Penix, not Kirk Cousins, was the starter.

With an expensive veteran waiting on the sidelines, the Washington standout knew the pressure was on, but rose above it. Since then, he's bounced back to throw for nearly 600 yards across his last two games, and the Falcons are 2-0 since.

Zac Robinson is putting more trust in him every week, and putting his arm talent to work with more play-action looks was a welcomed change. But if Jake Matthews misses time, that would be no bueno.

3. Wide receiver is still a massive concern

Darnell Mooney was inactive, Ray-Ray McCloud was a healthy scratch, and Casey Washington was a non-factor. Terry Fontenot needs to hit the phones for a receiver upgrade stat, or they risk pulling a Panthers and failing their face of the franchise.

London received a 50% target share and 74.3% air yard share against Buffalo, and we saw what he turned that into. But he was the only Falcons' wide receiver to record a reception—and that is not sustainable if this team wants to snap their seven-year playoff drought.

Drake London was targeted on nearly half of his routes against the Bills, hauling in 10 of 16 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown across 34 routes.



London accounted for 74.3% of the team's air yards on the night; 40.1% this season (6th-highest in NFL).#BUFvsATL | #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/KywShWHrQD — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 14, 2025

Names like Jakobi Meyers, Calvin Ridley, and Christian Kirk could be available before the deadline, and reinforcements are very obviously needed. Penix has the arm talent to make all of the throws—and tonight looked like the tip of the iceberg—but making a win-now move within the next three weeks is an absolute must. That's how you ensure a game like this becomes the standard.