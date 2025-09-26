Raheem Morris’ latest comments are enough to make Falcons fans roll their eyes

Raheem Morris knows his future with the Atlanta Falcons is in jeopardy. A 30-0 loss to a division rival is the quickest way to get a fanbase to turn on you, and it seems like both Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson are quickly losing the trust of the fanbase,

So in hopes of saving his job, Morris is shaking things up. Robinson will return to calling plays from the sideline and wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard was fired for reasons that Morris deemed "performance based" while addressing the media..

Raheem Morris on firing Ike Hilliard: Performance-based. Just like everything in this business. We're going in a different direction. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 24, 2025

Frankly, his words feel like a cop-out answer from a coach desperate to say or do anything to buy himself time to save his job. He knows the fanbase is growing increasingly unruly and that Arthur Blank won't tolerate an eighth consecutive season without the Falcons reaching the playoffs. At this moment in time, it's clear a change of leadership is needed in Atlanta.

Raheem Morris' coach speak won't be enough to save his job

As alarming as Morris has looked, the team's issues extend far beyond coaching. Michael Penix Jr has not thrown a touchdown since Week 1 and has more interceptions than touchdowns in 2025. That's not what a former No. 8 overall pick should like like—even just six starts into his career.

He threw two interceptions—including a pitiful pick-six— against the Panthers and his 40.5 passer rating marked by far the worst of his career. Robinson's puzzling decision to run the offense out of the pistol isn't doing him any favors, but both play-calling and execution need to be vastly improved.

Through three weeks, the Falcons are averaging just 14.0 points per game and not a single wide receiver or tight end has caught a touchdown this season. Off that statistic alone, Hilliard deserved to go, but the receiver room was the most promising area of the team in 2024.

The defense looks much improved, but the rapport between Penix and the receivers has been far worse than ever before. Drake London seemed poised to be Atlanta's next superstar receiver, but has been a non-factor in 2025.

The changes being made changes are small but Morris is actively trying to do whatever it takes to regain the trust that he's lost with both the players and the fans, yet that still might not be enough.

His pressers are full of deflections, he's losing the locker room, and patience is wearing thin entering a difficult—and pivotal—stretch of the Falcons' season.

