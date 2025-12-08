Raheem Morris’ postgame comments summed up everything wrong with the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have fallen to a new low after a Week 14 blowout loss. After entering halftime tied, the Falcons were outscored 31-3 in the second half against the Seahawks. Special teams failure, defensive collapse, and offensive ineptitude defined Week 14, but it all falls back on Raheem Morris.

After the game, Morris stated the obvious: "You can't give up back-breaking plays that allow your team to self-destruct." The back-breaking play he's discussing came just out of the break and it will likely be the reason special teams coordinator Marquice Williams loses his job sooner than later.

Midway through the second quarter, kicker Zane Gonzalez had his 50-yard field goal blocked, just the second miss of his young career in Atlanta. The second play was exiting halftime, when Rashid Shaheed, the former New Orleans Saint, returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on what he carries from Seahawks loss into Buccaneers game: "You can't give up back-breaking plays that allow your team to self-destruct when you're playing a really tight football game like that. That first half, that was what the team should… — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 7, 2025

It all fell apart from there. The Falcons stopped the Seahawks once in the second half, and were obliterated yet again. This season, the Falcons have lost three games by at least 24 points, and it's all Morris' fault.

The Falcons will be so much better off once Raheem Morris is fired

Later in the quote, Morris stated the first half penalties were killer, which is accurate. The Dirty Birds had solid run plays called back by holding penalties committed by undrafted free agent receivers, David Sills V and Deven Thompkins, who have no business playing quality snaps for this team.

Special teams failure and unforced errors from players that should never be on the team; it all comes back to Morris. For some reason, General manager Terry Fontenot is allowing Morris, who is 33- 56 all-time as a head coach and chose him over candidates who have been more successful elsewhere.

The Falcons failed to make any additions at the trade deadline, long before Michael Penix and Drake London were hurt. The lack of depth, leadership, and poor coaching is defining a season littered with dysfunction, as the Falcons secured their eighth straight losing season and there's no hope in sight.

Moving forward, the path forward is clear: Get rid of Morris. He's had one successful season as a head coach, and it was in 2010. Exclude that season, and he's 23-50 through the other five seasons. Morris is a poor coach whose not worth investing in, and Fontenot is just as bad, if not worse.

Not only have the Falcons been humiliated three times this season, but they're 1-5 in one-score games. After a strong 3-2 start, the Falcons have lost 7 of 8, and all the doom and gloom in Atlanta falls on one person.