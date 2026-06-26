Raiders are about to get a Kirk Cousins lesson Falcons learned the hard way

The Atlanta Falcons' decision to release Kirk Cousins has quickly proven to be for the best for both sides. We've heard of a marriage of convenience, but this one was a divorce of convenience. And it hasn't taken long to see both sides get exactly what they wanted out of an ugly breakup.

The Falcons are in a better spot, embarking on a true quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. while Cousins has since signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he's expected to be their starting QB until 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is ready to take the reins.

He signed with the only team that was offering him a meaningful role, and it won't be for long. Just like it was in Atlanta, his time as Las Vegas' QB1 will be on a clock and it could very well be the final chance he gets to prove himself as a starter--but don't expect him to revive his career in Sin City.

Kirk Cousins will flame out in Vegas just like he did with the Falcons

The Dirty Birds signed the 37-year-old to a four-year, $180 million deal and he only lasted two of those seasons. It was an expensive lesson for the franchise to learn, but a necessary one no less, because if it wasn't for his exorbitant salary, they wouldn't have turned to the value bin to sign Tua.

I think Klint Kubiak's history with Cousins is blinding him from the guy we saw in Atlanta. In 2024 he was still servicable but still threw a career-high 16 picks, and his collapse down the stretch was so bad he basically forced the Falcons to turn to Michael Penix Jr. with their playoff hopes on the line.

Don't let his 5-3 record as a starter in 2025 fool you. The four-time Pro Bowler couldn't do anything. He was a statue in the pocket, and if the bar was "be a better fit for Zac Robinson's offense than Penix", that's not a tough bar to clear. Falcons Cousins was nothing like the guy we saw in Minnesota.

And Raiders are primed to learn the same lesson the Falcons did. As a short-term bridge starter he's okay, but Kubiak has made it clear they wouldn't mind starting him for most of 2026. He's a good mentor for Mendoza, but he leaves a lot to be desired as a placeholder given his signs of age.

While the Raiders have some pieces in place, the fact of the matter that Kirk Cousins isn't all that great anymore. He's slow, turnover-prone, and playing behind a bad offensive line. If an elite Falcons offense couldn't save him, nothing will. He should embrace being a backup and slowly phase out.