Ranking Falcons players most likely to make the Hall of Fame one day

All eyes are on the 2026 NFL Season, but that doesn't mean we cannot look at bit into the future. The Atlanta Falcons do have a very solid roster overall and also have some star-studded players at key positions.

It isn't a stretch to think that this team could make the playoffs this year if Tua Tagovailoa wins the starting quarterback job and is at least average. And if that does happen, it would be partly due to the team having quite the offensive supporting cast.

Let's get ahead of ourselves here and rank the most likely Falcons players to one day make the Hall of Fame.

Ranking current Atlanta Falcons by their future Hall of Fame chances

5. Kyle Pitts

Thus far, Kyle Pitts has been a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro across his five NFL seasons. One huge thing that could go a long way in Pitts being a future Hall of Famer is his youth and high-end receiving ability.

According to Pro Football Reference's data (we'll reference them a lot here), the average Hall of Fame tight end has seven Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pros, and 8,075 career yards. Pitts would obviously need to continue racking up the Pro Bowls, but he does average 716 receiving yards per season.

If Pitts could do that for another six seasons, he'd have 7,875 yards, and would meet that average Hall of Fame receiving yardage mark in the seventh season of keeping this average up. That would be his age-32 season, which really isn't that old for the position.

While it's unlikely right now, the math can work out in his favor.

4. Jake Matthews

Jake Matthews has been so solid for his entire career, but the overall lack of individual accomplishments goes against him. Now 34 years old, Matthews has one Pro Bowl, which was back in 2018. However, he's missed just one start across his career, and, again according to PFR, Matthews has played the 26th-most games among all tackles in the history of the NFL.

Perhaps his longevity could help him, but even that doesn't feel certain.

3. Drake London

Drake London could have a shot at the Hall of Fame one day, but he'd need to really begin amassing Pro Bowls and some All-Pros. He does have the high-end receiving threat to rack up a ton of yards. The average Hall of Fame wide receiver has 11,438 yards. London would surely need to hit that mark, along with having a handful of Pro Bowls, to have a chance, but the line of wide receivers waiting to get into the Hall of Fame is a bit long.

London averages 990 yards per season, so as he enters his age-25 season, he'll need major increases across the board to begin this conversation, but the youth and skill set are present, which are two huge factors here.

2. Chris Lindstrom

We're now getting into the players that do have a realistic shot at the Hall of Fame. Guard Chris Lindstrom, in each of the last four seasons, has been a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro. Since the start of the 2020 NFL Season, he's missed just one game, so the availability is awesome.

The average Hall of Fame guard has eight Pro Bowls, four All-Pros, and has played in 189 games. Lindstrom is already at 105 games and is set to play in his age-29 season. Fortunately for him, offensive linemen typically have a longer shelf live in the NFL than other positions, so his prime years could continue well into his 30s, and if this trend holds, another four years would bring four more Pro Bowls.

It's not a stretch that Lindstrom could be a double-digit Pro Bowler with a metric-ton of starts under his belt. In that event, a future Hall of Fame bid would feel at least semi-likely.

1. Bijan Robinson

Through three years, Bijan Robinson has not missed a game in the NFL and is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro. He has amassed 5,648 scrimmage yards, averaging 1,883 per a 17-game season.

The average Hall of Fame running back has six Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pros, which Robinson already has the foundation of thus far. Furthermore, the average running back also has 10,884 yards, and every single running back in NFL history with at least 12,000 rushing yards besides Frank Gore, Adrian Peterson, and Derrick Henry are in the Hall of Fame, but those three should all get in one day.

If Robinson keeps his current pace up, he'll have, roughly 11,728 rushing yards after another six seasons, which would take him through his age-29 season, wrapping up his 20s.

It's very possible that Robinson hits this milestone, as he's ran for 1,456 and 1,478 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons, so his usage and efficiency is plenty high for the rushing yardage total to skyrocket.

Robinson will leave his mark with yardage, and his being good enough to amass more Pro Bowls and All-Pros is also going to be in his favor.