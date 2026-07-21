Falcons would be making a serious mistake by acquiring All-Pro wide receiver

Sometimes the best move a team can make is no move at all, and this is a lesson the Atlanta Falcons could learn in the weeks leading up to training camp. There's no reason to shake things up in a major way when you should be focused on enforcing the culture set by this new regime and coaching staff.

At this point in the summer, if a free agent is still available, odds are the Falcons aren't particularly interested in using their remaining cap space to sign them. Many of the available free agents have more red flags than a bullfighting ring, and signing an aging vet with character concerns isn't ideal.

And then when you look at the trade market, things are just as bad. Knowing how Ian Cunningham attacked his first offseason, I can't imagine Atlanta is looking to part with draft capital for a bunch of players who will be a marginal upgrade-- even if the player would help them fill a position of need.

The Falcons have no reason to acquire Marvin Mims Jr. from Denver

While going over one trade every NFL team should make before the season starts, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton thinks Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski should address the Falcons' glaring need at wide receiver and acquire Marvin Mims Jr. away from the Denver Broncos, who have a crowded WR room.

"The Falcons don't have a clear-cut No. 2 receiver," Moton wrote. "Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch will compete for targets behind lead wideout Drake London. Atlanta can fill that role with outside help from a receiver who's buried on the Broncos' depth chart... Mims knows this year could be his last in Denver. Atlanta can speed up the process and acquire him to address a glaring roster need."

Moton's logic is sound to an extent. The Dirty Birds lack true receiver depth behind Drake London. Right now, Jahan Dotson and Zachariah Branch are set to be their other two starting receivers, so bringing in a player like Mims who is slowly being phased out in Denver would logistically make sense.

The All-Pro return man would solve two of Atlanta's biggest issues from last season. He would instantly step in as their primary kick returner, and since he's mainly a big-play threat on offense, he would add some explosiveness to the receiver room, most notably in the downfield passing game.

However, the Falcons aren't in any position to contend right now, and trading a fourth or fifth-round pick for a depth addition is sort of a luxury move. Dotson is still plenty explosive and Branch is expected to step in as the return man, so bringing in the 24-year-old is more of a luxury addition.

For all of the sense it makes to bring in a young, high-upside receiver, it doesn't meet the cost of the draft capital it would take to get him. Marvin Mims has never been more than a rotational receiver, and if the Falcons were to trade for a pass-catcher, it should be an every-down WR like Kayshon Boutte.