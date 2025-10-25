Falcons’ way-too-early 2025 draft do-over changes everything for Jeff Ulbrich

The Atlanta Falcons have enjoyed a stark defensive turnaround in 2025, and all it took was some new blood. While Jeff Ulbrich has helped the unit get younger and quicker, it's seen the Dirty Birds' rookie class of Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr. play a pivotal role in the turnaround.

All four have made an instant impact for the Falcons' No. 2 ranked defense, and it's only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what's to come. But in FanSided's own Justin Carter's way-too-early 2025 redraft, both Pearce and Walker managed to land elsewhere.

Carter had the Dallas Cowboys selecting Pearce with the No. 12 overall selection, while Atlanta passed on Walker for Philadelphia linebacker Jihaad Campbell with their No. 15 selection. Both of the pass rushers seen as the future of Ulbrich's defense don't suit up in red and black in this scenario—and that is downright terrifying.

Falcons miss out on James Pearce, Jalon Walker in scary alternate universe

In the real timeline, the Falcons traded their 2026 first-round pick to move up to select Pearce at No. 26, and that decision has been a rousing success. The sack numbers haven't been there for the former Tennessee standout, but he's still shined through six games in Flowery Branch.

Through six games, the 21-year-old has amassed just 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits, but his 12 pressures are among the most among all rookies. Moreover, his explosiveness has flashed through the screen, which would make him the perfect successor to Micah Parsons for America's Team.

As for Walker, he's served as a chess piece for Ulbrich. His speed and elite versatility have enabled Ulbrich to disguise coverages, which has helped a previously dormant pass rush get home this season. However, he was a notable omission from the first round of this re-imagining.

As for that 26th pick, Carter didn't have to look much to find a replacement. He had the Falcons selecting Watts in Pearce's place, this time two rounds earlier. The former Notre Dame standout was originally selected 96th overall by Atlanta, making a significant jump in this timeline.

What makes the Watts pick even more interesting is that the Falcons got that 96th pick in the deal to move up for Pearce, which no longer happened. But Terry Fontenot is able to retain one of the most important players in ther secondary later on.

The 23-year-old was a two-time All American in South Bend, and that elite IQ has translated to the pros. Watts has logged 37 combined tackles, four passes defensed, and two interceptions on the year en route to being named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month.

Luckily, this re-draft is merely an alternate universe, and Falcons fans can only marvel at the output they've received from their rookies.