Falcons’ potential David Onyemata replacement emerges in latest 2026 mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons have several roster questions to sort out this offseason, but the defensive line could quickly become one of the biggest. With veteran defensive tackle David Onyemata headed towards free agency, Atlanta may soon need to find a new anchor in the middle of its front.

In a recent two-round mock draft from ESPN analyst Jordan Reid, the Falcons do just that by selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald with the No. 48 overall pick.

“Nose tackle is a clear need for the Falcons,” Reid wrote. “McDonald is a stout presence on the interior who led the country in run stop win rate last season (7.8%) while also possessing a pass-rushing punch.”

Even though Atlanta’s defense showed major improvement in 2025 (including a franchise record 57 sacks) one issue remained unresolved… Stopping the run. Atlanta’s heaviest defensive lineman in 2025, Kentavius Street, was listed at 315 pounds… McDonald weighs a whopping 326 pounds.

David Onyemata’s uncertain future makes Kayden McDonald an obvious fit for the Falcons

Scouting analyst Lance Zierlein praised McDonald’s natural leverage and physicality in his evaluation, saying:

“A talented run defender, McDonald plays with natural leverage and rattles pads with his initial contact,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. “He’s quick to locate ball carriers, play off blocks and rally to the action.”

While his pass rush still needs some work, the foundation is there for him to become a beast of a DT at the next level. Cause of previous trades, the Atlanta Falcons won’t make its first selection in the NFL Draft until the middle of second round, where they'll be picking at 48th overall.

That reality puts plenty of pressure on new general manager Ian Cunningham and new head coach Kevin Stefanski to find players who can contribute quickly. McDonald fits that description. The pick would also provide some insurance if Onyemata decides to depart in free agency as expected.

Now drafting McDonald wouldn’t exactly signal the end of Onyemata’s time in Atlanta, the Falcons could still develop McDonald either behind or alongside the veteran DT. What the pick would do is give Atlanta a long term solution in the middle of the defensive front.

The Falcons enter the offseason with multiple roster holes to address like wide receiver, edge rusher and cornerback. But improving the run defense should be near the top of the priority list.

And if Kayden McDonald is still available when Atlanta goes on the clock at No. 48, the Falcons shouldn’t hesitate.