3 WR prospects Falcons fans should be watching closely during the NFL Combine

One of the biggest needs the Atlanta Falcons have to fill this offseason is at wide receiver. Aside from Drake London, whose own future is up in the air, the rest of the receiver room is being held together by scraps, and now it's starting to look inevitable that Darnell Mooney will be a cap casualty later this offseason.

This means that new general manager Ian Cunningham has a lot of work to do at the position. Cunningham even revealed to the media that wide receiver will be a major point of emphasis this offseason, and that starts with the Falcons doing their homework on the prospects in Indianapolis.

The 2026 wide receiver class isn't the best class I've ever seen, but it's also far from the worst. The wide receivers do not take the field until Saturday afternoon, but once they take the field, Kevin Stefanski, Tommy Rees, and Falcons fans everywhere should keep an eye on these three prospects.

Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski better keep an eye on these three WR prospects at the combine for the Falcons

Georgia WR Zachariah Branch

For this list, it only makes sense to start with the guy who played just down the road from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Zachariah Branch. Branch has game-breaking speed and would be the perfect contrast to London, especially since he's a weapon as dangerous as they come after the catch.

The 21-year-old is one of the smaller receivers in this class, but with his versatility, hands, and speed, it may not matter. Odds are he'll run in the 4.3's in the 40-yard dash, and if he does so, Cunningham and Stefanski may be foaming at the mouth to keep this Bulldogs receiver in the Peach State in April.

Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr

While Branch has garnered a lot of hype for the Dirty Birds over time, Cooper has started to be linked to Atlanta pretty heavily across the last couple of weeks. He was one of Fernando Mendoza's top targets for an IU team that won the national championship, he could be a solid slot option in the NFL.

Cooper is someone who is less likely to set the world on fire from a testing standpoint this week, but has that same inside-out versatility, and could be a better fit next to London. He's a bit smaller, but his YAC skills and fit for Stefanski's offense make him an intriguing prospect for the Falcons to look into.

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

Of the three receivers I listed here, it's probably the biggest stretch that KC Concepcion is available for the Falcons at No. 48, but a man can dream. In all likelihood, a speedster like Concepcion will be off the board by the end of the first round, but I've seen crazier things happen than a draft day slide.

Like Branch, the NC State transfer is a big-play machine despite his lack of size, but plays pretty physical and has strong enough hands that it won't matter. They need a major deep threat, but unfortunately, a strong combine would essentially confirm he will be out of Atlanta's draft range.

A lot can change between now and April, and while WRs come a dime a dozen, landing one of these three (or Alabama's Germie Bernard) should be the dream in Atlanta.