Sneaky Bill Callahan FA signing could spell trouble for Falcons' breakout star

One of the boldest moves Kevin Stefanski made in his first offseason of the Atlanta Falcons was moving on from OL coach Dwayne Ledford in favor of Bill Callahan. After all, Callahan is a legendary coach, so part of the vision that Stefanski wants to instill with Callahan is physicality in the trenches.

And the Falcons' latest free agent signing will provide exactly that. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Atlanta agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Tennessee Titans center Corey Levin, who is pretty familiar with Callahan after spending the last two seasons being coached by him in Nashville.

So not only is the 69-year-old modifying Ledford's scheme to instill his own vision, like Stefanski, he's bringing some of his guys with him to Atlanta. On paper this doesn't feel like a ground-breaking signing, but Callahan's commitment to his vision could see Levin push Ryan Neuzil for the starting job.

Corey Levin could push Ryan Neuzil for the Atlanta Falcons' starting center job

Levin, another Georgia native who Ian Cunningham brought in, spent the last five seasons in Tennessee in his second stint with the Titans. Beforehand, he was a career journeyman who was a solid rotational IOL, until Callahan came along and his career started to take a positive trajectory.

The 31-year-old effectively replaced the injured Lloyd Cushenberry in 2025, while his 6-foot-4, 307-pound frame is pretty similar to Neuzil's 6-foot-, 305-pound frame. So for a Falcons team that wants to get bigger in the middle, would Callahan consider choosing the bigger (and better) man for the job?

Honestly, I would still expect Neuzil to be the starting center, especially after the way he stepped in for Drew Dalman in 2025, but Levin will definitely complicate things. This isn't Ledford's system where a lack of size is compensated for by physicality, Callahan wants the run game to be more physical.

Regardless, Stefanski will plan to utilize Bijan Robinson (and whatever RB they add to back him up) in a multitude of ways. The previous regime was too reliant on his skillset, but knowing how this new staff wants to operate, they want Bijan and this OL to wear teams down to set up the play-action attack.

Levin was relatively solid for the Titans in 2025, as the Chattanooga product clearly makes sense as a depth signing or a rotational piece, especially since he can play guard if necessary. But right now, all we know for sure is that he could threaten Neuzil's job security if Callahan gives him the opportunity to be more than just a quality backup.