Terry Fontenot gave Falcons fans quite the parting gift with masterful rookie class

The Atlanta Falcons hit the reset button this offseason, firing head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. Matt Ryan has joined the front office as the president of football, and Kevin Stefanski is now the organization's head coach. Lots of change. But change is good for the Falcons.

This roster has never been devoid of star talent, but between several bad contracts and the failure to develop other players, Fontenot and Morris' collaborative effort was fruitless. These have been down, down years in the NFC South, and Atlanta has not been able to break through. It was time to move on.

But before Fontenot left, he had quite the parting gift for the organization and Falcons fans: His 2025 rookie class, although comprised of just five players, is already looking like a transformational group. Two players, in particular, starred in Atlanta this season and are being rewarded accordingly.

James Pearce Jr. and Xavier Watts named finalists for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award

Earlier this week, edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and safety Xavier Watts were named to the PFWA All-Rookie team. The cherry on top of the sundae came when it was announced that both Pearce and Watts were finalists for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The finalists for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year

To have a handful of rookies show promise in their inaugural NFL season means that a general manager had a good draft. To have 40% of your rookie class up for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, however, is masterful.

Fontenot hasn't always hit in the draft, but he nabbed Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Matthew Bergeron. Although Pitts' future in Atlanta is uncertain, between Robinson, London, Bergeron, Pearce, Watts and Jalon Walker, the Falcons' next general manager is set up for success.

Michael Penix Jr. is certainly a question mark for the organization, mainly due to health concerns, but if he pans out, as most of the fanbase expects him to, then that will be another feather in Fontenot's general manager cap.

Atlanta bringing in an offensive-minded head coach makes Pearce and Watts' early success even more important. While Stefanski retools the offense this offseason, he can rest assured that the future of the defense is in good hands at all three levels for years to come.

Pearce, Watts and Walker are quite a three-headed monster for the Falcons, and the awards and honors seem to keep rolling in for the latter two. Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger is the favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but at least the Falcons have two in the mix.