Falcons agree to terms with Tua Tagovailoa by signing him to a prove-it contract

The Atlanta Falcons have been searching for QB insurance behind Michael Penix Jr., and they finally found it in Tua Tagovailoa. After reports surfaced earlier today that the Falcons were the frontrunner for the former Pro Bowl quarterback, he didn't wait longer to agree to terms on a contract with them.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tagovailoa plans to sign a one-year deal with Atlanta, presumably for the league minimun of $1.3 million. After the $180 million nightmare of a contract that Terry Fontenot signed Kirk Cousins to, Ian Cunningham is making sure to course correct in the biggest possible way.

Instead of hitching their wagon to an expensive starting option like Malik Willis, the Dirty Birds are in a better spot with someone like Tagovailoa. The 29-year-old is far from the most glamorous option available in, but is a high-level backup and is a viable spot starter if Penix struggles or gets hurt again.

It's one thing if they're paying him the heaps of money that the Miami Dolphins are., but now that they released him, they owe him $99 million in dead cap across the next two years. That's insane, but thanks Dolphins for clearing the runway for the Falcons to commit to absolutely nothing to sign him.

The Falcons' one-year deal with Tua Tagovailoa is one of the biggest bargains of free agency

To me, it looks like they wanted Kyler Murray, but when they realized that he was headed to Minnesota, this is when they pivoted to Tagovailoa. There's no problem with that in all honesty, but I can't blame Stefanski and Cunningham for preferring the more durable and better QB on the market.

It's not like Tua will be starting anyways. He's not a QB1 at this stage of his career anymore, but at the very least, he can push Penix for the starting job and step in if need be. Stefanski has been vocal in his belief in the 25-year-old, but off of another serious injury, it's foolish to not add some insurance.

I know we all make fun of Tua for his concussion history and the fact that his brain was complete mush in 2025, but we forget that it wasn't long ago he made the Pro Bowl. He led the NFL in passing yards and led Miami to the playoffs in 2023, so maybe he can recapture that old form in a new jersey.

At the very least, he'll be a quality backup just like Cousins was for Penix, and since they're both lefties, hopefully he can mentor him through what could be the most difficult stage of his NFL career while he turns things around.