The biggest concern the Falcons have to deal with from every NFC South rival

The NFC South looks to be the most competitive division in football in 2026. There isn't a clear-cut best team, nor is there any team that can be written off. The division is a lot like a NASCAR race at Talladega; anyone can win, and anyone can finish last. Someone could predict the finishing order of the NFC South, and none of the possible outcomes seem far-fetched.

Because it's such a tightly contested division, all it takes is one factor for a team to separate itself from the pack. For the Falcons, the most obvious factor is what production they get at quarterback. Atlanta has been close to reclaiming the division in recent years, but what are some obstacles that its NFC South rivals can pose?

How the Falcons' NFC South foes can claim the division title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A bounce-back season from Baker Mayfield

Halfway through the 2025 season, it looked like the Buccaneers would cruise to a fifth consecutive NFC South crown. Baker Mayfield looked like an MVP candidate before a dismal end to the season saw Tampa Bay narrowly squander the division. With each roster in the NFC South fairly even from a talent perspective, having far-and-away the best quarterback is the easiest way to take control.

Mayfield is the most proven signal-caller in the NFC South, and his performance in 2023 and 2024 made all the difference for the Buccaneers. He's entering a contract year, so pressure is high for the former first-overall pick. If Mayfield can return to form in 2026, it makes the path for Atlanta and the rest of the NFC South much more difficult.

It will be interesting to see how he fares with the changes around him this season. Mike Evans is gone, and ex-Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson takes over at the helm. Robinson will be Mayfield's fourth offensive coordinator in as many years with Tampa Bay.

Carolina Panthers: The defense takes another leap

The Panthers won the NFC South for the first time in a decade in 2025; however, it wasn't a particularly inspiring effort. Carolina was mediocre offensively, but its defense went from atrocious to around league average. After having the worst scoring defense by a mile in 2024, the unit improved to 15th last season.

They made two splash moves this offseason, signing Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips in free agency. The Panthers hope these major additions will lead to another step forward defensively. If that's the case, then Carolina can repeat as division champs and do so more convincingly than last year.

It's hard to see the Panthers' offense breaking out in 2026. Bryce Young can give them solid play under center, but his supporting cast is limited outside of reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. If Carolina wins the NFC South again, it will likely be led by a strong defense.

New Orleans Saints: New skill players turn offensive woes around

The Falcons' primary rival has emerged as a sleeper candidate for this upcoming season. New Orleans enters this season with optimism surrounding Tyler Shough. There's some reasoning behind said optimism after Shough performed fairly well down the stretch as a rookie. While he exceeded expectations, the offense as a whole struggled.

The Saints ranked just 28th in scoring offense a season ago; however, they brought in some notable skill players this offseason. After signing Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency, New Orleans spent the eighth-overall pick on Jordyn Tyson.

Atlanta has the most talented weapons offensively in the division, but it could be in trouble if the Saints bridge that gap. If Etienne gives New Orleans a quality ground game and Tyson forms a strong duo with Chris Olave, its offense can be as improved as any in football.