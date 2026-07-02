Falcons are laughing at the chance of Zac Robinson dooming a division rival

When the Atlanta Falcons hired Raheem Morris to be their new head coach, he hired a then-up-and-coming offensive mind Zac Robinson to be his offensive coordinator in 2024. Everyone had high hopes for him knowing that he had been a big part of designing the Los Angeles Rams offense.

And then it all went up in smoke; Robinson struggled to adjust to opposing defenses and refused to change his scheme to best fit his players. His inadequacy was a catalyst in the entire staff being given the axe this offseason.

Falcons fans were excited to see the offensive coordinator go, and that only compounded when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired him for the same gig. Safe to say, Baker Mayfield and company are in for a rude awakening over the coming months, but they don't know it yet.

Falcons can only laugh at the Bucs for believing in Zac Robinson

Arguably, the Falcons have been more talented than the Buccaneers' over the past few seasons. Unfortunately, talent only gets you so far, especially with a revolving door at quarterback.

Coaching has also been a key. Robinson's scheme was so predictable that they had to rely on their defense last season. Seeing that same scheme transfer to the team that has has won the division title four of the last five seasons will be hilarious, and Atlanta will have a front-row ticket to the drama.

While the Bucs fans remain optimistic that he will be an upgrade over last year's OC, Josh Grizzard, we all know how this ends. Give it five weeks and fans will be begging for his firing, much like Falcons fans were. And Baker Mayfield is about to wishing he was playing for Kevin Stefanski again.

Robinson had no shortage of offensive playmakers during his time in Atlanta. Bijan Robinson was the engine, while Drake London and Kyle Pitts led their respective positions. Having that three-headed monster, with quality depth pieces, would be enough for most coordinators -- but not Raheem's guy.

The offense was so predictable that any casual fan could predict whether it was a run or a pass. Opposing defenses knew what play was coming at critical times, as we saw against the 49ers.

He also didn't understand that QBs can learn to operate under center. Michael Penix Jr. played almost exclusively from the shotgun and pistol, severely limiting the offense. With Stefanski at the helm, we've already seen Penix practicing lining up under center, and he isn't even fully healthy yet.

His offense ranked 19th in passing yards, 8th in rush yards, and 24th in EPA per play in 2025. Meanwhile, the Bucs ranked 20th, 21st, and 20th, respectively.

The problem for the Bucs is they don't have Bijan Robinson leading them to a top-10 rush offense. They have been a pass-first offense in years past, which is the exact area their new play caller has struggled in. It really was a confounding hire. But there is no one around the Falcons' building that is worried -- it is about to be a dumpster fire down south.