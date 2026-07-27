The Falcon with the most on the line this summer isn’t even on the roster

The Atlanta Falcons are dealing with their fair share of changes this summer, but like in the real world, change can be scary in the NFL. So while you can argue that so many different players and coaches have a lot on the line in training camp, nobody has more to lose than the owner himself, Arthur Blank.

Blank has a reputation as one of the league's more conservative owners, so when he fired Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot just hours after the 2025 season ended, fans were shocked. It was a major knee-jerk reaction from an owner who tends to be more hands-off in day-to-day football operations.

It could've been really easy for Blank to just run it back with Morris and Fontenot, but he was ready to pull the rip-cord. Even though the Falcons finished with a respectable 8-9 record and ended the game on a four-game win streak, he knew his franchise desperately needed a change in leadership.

Arthur Blank needs the Atlanta Falcons' new regime to be a success story

Before this season, the 83-year-old had never fired a head coach before their third season, so he clearly saw enough from Morris to warrant such a decision despite reportedly having so much respect for him. Blank, like many of us, knows that Atlanta should have represented the NFC South in the playoffs, and coaching was the reason they didn't.

However, for as bold as his decision to fire Morris and Fontenot was, it was just the tip of the iceberg. The Dirty Birds underwent an entire front office shakeup, as used a consulting firm to do an external evaluation of the organization, and used another firm to help him hire the new head coach and GM.

But all of that started when Blank made an even more out-of-character decision: he fired his right-hand man Rich McKay, someone fans thought he would never fire. But he's not even involved with the Dirty Birds anymore. And to be the new buffer between the new regime and ownership, he created the president of football position for Matt Ryan, someone with no previous front office experience.

And from there he, with Ryan's help, chose Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham. Arthur Blank's big issue was always showing loyalty to the wrong people, and he almost over-corrected in that area by revamping the entire front office structure, but it's about time we see Blank's more cutthroat side.

He knows he's getting up there in age, and his son, Josh, is starting to take more of an active role in Falcons ownership. Regardless of whether or not these decisions can be chalked up to his son's presence, he needs to see this new regime be a success to feel vindicated in his decision-making.

Stefanski had success in his early seasons in Cleveland, but has led them to just eight wins across the last two seasons. And Cunningham has a nice track record, but being the one calling the shots is a different learning curve--but Atlanta isn't in a position where they can wait on another new regime to get their feet wet.

The Falcons are in the midst of an eight-year playoff drought that doesn't look like it'll end any time soon. Hiring a head coach with experience will combat that a bit, but Blank wanted a new culture in Flowery Branch--and training camp will be our first litmus test in the differences in new leadership.

For years, Arthur Blank has been regarded as one of the best owners in the NFL, but that has never translated to winning. So he finally changed his approach to be more in tune with modern times, but he needs to see instant results from this new regime or all of this change will have been for nothing.