The NFL just reminded everyone exactly where the Falcons stand (and it’s ugly)

For the second time this season, the Atlanta Falcons managed to move up in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings after a loss.

That alone says a lot about how confusing this team has become, both for fans trying to make sense of their trajectory and for national outlets still trying to figure out what to make of them.

ESPN bumped Atlanta to No. 25 in its Week 10 rankings, one spot higher than a week ago, following the team’s 24-23 loss to the New England Patriots.

On paper, that’s progress. In reality, it’s another sign of a franchise that’s respected statistically, but not yet believed in competitively.

ESPN's power rankings exposed just how confusing the Falcons are

The Falcons loss against the Patriots was historic in all the wrong ways. They became the first team in over 60 years to record six sacks, force two turnovers, throw three touchdowns, commit zero turnovers, and still lose the game.

Before Sunday, teams in that criteria were 44-0. That streak now ends with Atlanta. And nothing showed why the Falcons lost more than their third down efficiency. While the Patriots went 8-for-12, the Falcons went 1-of-10 on third down.

Even with all those issues, the Falcons are by no means a bad football team. Rather, they are a frustrating one.

As Marc Raimondi wrote, any playoff talk has to be “put on the backburner” for now, but he also pointed out the opportunity ahead.

Following a game against the Colts, Atlanta’s schedule lightens up significantly with games against the Panthers, Saints, and Jets over the next month before a potentially season-defining Week 15 primetime matchup against Tampa Bay.

Atlanta ranks top 10 in total defense and top 12 in yards per play allowed. They’ve been in one-score games in six of their eight contests. They’ve outgained opponents four times and forced multiple turnovers in three straight weeks.

That profile doesn’t scream “bottom-eight team.” It screams “underachieving team with serious potential.”

Meanwhile Drake London just put together the best performance of his young career (three TDs) and real chemistry with second year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who’s quietly improving week over week

Talent isn’t the issue, consistency is. And that’s something that can flip quickly in the NFL, especially with a forgiving schedule and a defense good enough to keep every game within reach.

But in a league that rewards results, potential doesn’t get you respect. If the Falcons want to change how they’re viewed, they need to prove it.