The wildest name yet in Falcons' coaching search just surfaced (and it may have legs)

Will Arthur Blank give Raheem Morris a third year or will he fire him? That is the question on the minds of every Atlanta Falcons fan.

Most Falcons fans hope for the latter as Morris' second season has been nothing short of a disaster. Despite deploying a talented roster, his team has come up short of the playoffs.

But even if he is fired, it doesn't mean the grass will be greener on the other side. In fact, things could get worse as Josina Anderson reported that a familiar name has surfaced should Blank pull the plug.

I'm told there's been recent interest expressed, at the very least, in speaking with Bill Belichick on a exploratory basis from two teams , per league source.



I'm told there's been recent interest expressed, at the very least, in speaking with Bill Belichick on a exploratory basis from two teams , per league source.

My understanding is Belichick has upper-level personnel still fond of him in Atlanta, New York, Cleveland, whilst all…

The coach who led the North Carolina Tar Heels to a 4-8 record and made it his mission to hate on the Falcons after Blank passed on him for Morris is who they could pursue...

Bill Belichick would be another massive head coach mistake for the Falcons

Morris has been bad, but Belichick would be even worse. The legendary head coach would come with too much baggage, including his overwhelming need for total control. That would leave Terry Fontenot without a job.

While serving as the Patriots' head coach, Belichick held a firm grasp on the entire franchise. Did it work? Yes, but it worked when he had Tom Brady (and a fluke season with Mac Jones); the Falcons don't have Brady, and they never will.

Not to mention, you have to look at all of the petty shots he has taken at the franchise since they passed on him. That frustration doesn't simply disappear. It is something that could affect his ability to connect with management and the players.

It is hard to imagine that he would give Blank another chance to hire him. He already passed on him once, and there could be other options open for him, whether that be in the NFL or staying at UNC.

I don't think this rumor is anything more than what it says; the Falcons are fond of him but the feeling isn't mutual. If Morris is fired, they must set their sights on a hotshot offensive coordinator like the Seahawks' Klint Kubiak or the Bills' Joe Brady.

Unfortunately, there won't be a must-have candidate this offseason, unlike last offseason with Ben Johnson.

Nevertheless, the Dirty Birds need to move on from Morris. He hasn't met expectations since the team's collapse in the second half of last year. He has also been given ample opportunity to prove himself during his three stints as the leader of a team.

And we can only hope his replacement wouldn't be Belichick.