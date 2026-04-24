There's one prospect the Falcons shouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole on Day 2

Every draft class has players who are good prospects but bad fits. R Mason Thomas is one of those cases for the Atlanta Falcons. And Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine named him the one player Atlanta must avoid on Day 2 of the 2026 Draft after a wild Round 1 that gave Falcons fans whiplash.

Thomas is widely viewed as a second round-caliber edge rusher with real pass-rush upside. He averaged 2.7 pressures per game over the past two seasons and put together splash tape against high-end competition, including LSU tackle Will Campbell.

He’s the type of player defensive line coaches love to work with, but he’s also almost a perfect schematic mismatch for what the Falcons need right now. And that’s why he’s the one prospect Atlanta should avoid with its first pick at No. 48.

The Atlanta Falcons must avoid Oklahoma's R. Mason Thomas with the 48th pick

In 2025, Atlanta aggressively double dipped at edge in round 1, drafting Jalon Walker and then trading back into the first round for James Pearce Jr.. Both were sub 250 pound speed rushers built to hunt quarterbacks and it led to an explosive pass rush, but real problems setting the edge against the run.

The Falcons finished 27th in EPA allowed per rush, and offenses consistently attacked the perimeter when Atlanta’s edges flew upfield. That lesson cost Atlanta its 2026 first round pick. Drafting Thomas risks learning it all over again.

Why R. Mason Thomas is a bad fit for this defense

On paper, R Mason Thomas checks a lot of boxes as a prospect. But his scouting report reads like a checklist of things the Atlanta Falcons can’t afford at edge:

6'2", 249 pounds with 5th percentile arm length

Struggles to hold contain versus the run

Overpowered by tackle, tight end doubles

17.4% missed tackle rate in 2025

Missed games in three of four seasons (hamstring, ankles, quad)

Projects best as a designated pass rusher, not an every down edge

What Atlanta needs is the opposite: length, anchor, and edge setting reliability to complement Walker. The truth is that Thomas will likely carve out a nice NFL role as a rotational pass rusher. His effort, leverage, and rush tempo are legitimate strengths. But at No. 48, the Falcons can’t draft a specialist.

This is the classic draft trap: selecting a good player who doesn’t actually solve your problem. R Mason Thomas is a good prospect. He’s just the kind of good prospect the Falcons already have.

And if Atlanta uses its first pick on another undersized edge who struggles to hold the edge in the run game, it’s fair to wonder whether they learned anything from the Pearce/Walker experiment at all.